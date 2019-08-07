Home

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Harry Wayne Dixson Sr.


1939 - 2019
Harry Wayne Dixson Sr. Obituary
Harry Wayne Dixson Sr. FORT WORTH--Harry Wayne Dixson Sr., 79, went to the Lord and his devoted wife of 50 years, Dorothy, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home in Parker County, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the s Project to help our veterans. Harry was born in Fort Worth on Dec. 28, 1939, to Thomas and Lillian Dixson. He proudly served his country and fought in the Vietnam War to which he had a distinguished career in the Army and was decorated war veteran. He retired after 21 proud years of service. Our dad loved to garden. Whether it be flowers or vegetables it gave him the chance to be outdoors and be one with nature. He worked hard his whole life to make a life for his family. He was loved and cherished by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Harry was a member of the local chapter of the Loyal Order of the Moose for many years to which he could go and meet up with vets and share stories. SURVIVORS: Harry is survived by his children, Edward Dixson, Deneen Ward (husband, Jamie Ward), David Dixson (wife, Debbie Dixson) Harry Dixson Jr. (wife, Christina Dixson); grandchildren, Aaron Dixson, Courtney Dixson, Sydney Dixson, Justin Ward, Annie Gibbons, Kathryne Cook, Marcus Cook, Danielle Dixson, Ryan Dixson and Zachary Dixson; great-grandchild, Everett Dixson; brother, Larry Dixson; sister-in-law, Ruby Dixson; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019
