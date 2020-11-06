Harvey Dale Ragsdale

December 23, 1935 - November 1, 2020

Weatherford, Texas - Harvey Dale Ragsdale, 84, of Weatherford went to be in the presence of our Lord on November 1, 2020, peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. He was born in the family home in Clinton, Arkansas on December 23, 1935 to Harve and Zora Eubanks Ragsdale. He retired from Pittsburg Plate Glass (PPG) after 37½ years. As general manager of European Operations, Harvey was able to work all over the world. He lived in Paris, France for 4 years.

In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Towery; brothers, Dean and Darrel Ragsdale. Harvey leaves behind his son, Steven Ragsdale and wife Teresa; grandsons, Chance and Lance Ragsdale who will continue to celebrate his life and cherish his memory.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Saturday, November 7 in the Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel with a visitation to follow.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store