Harvey Dale Ragsdale
1935 - 2020
Harvey Dale Ragsdale
December 23, 1935 - November 1, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Harvey Dale Ragsdale, 84, of Weatherford went to be in the presence of our Lord on November 1, 2020, peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. He was born in the family home in Clinton, Arkansas on December 23, 1935 to Harve and Zora Eubanks Ragsdale. He retired from Pittsburg Plate Glass (PPG) after 37½ years. As general manager of European Operations, Harvey was able to work all over the world. He lived in Paris, France for 4 years.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Towery; brothers, Dean and Darrel Ragsdale. Harvey leaves behind his son, Steven Ragsdale and wife Teresa; grandsons, Chance and Lance Ragsdale who will continue to celebrate his life and cherish his memory.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Saturday, November 7 in the Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel with a visitation to follow.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
NOV
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
