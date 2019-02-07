|
Hattie Mae Hightower FORT WORTH -- Hattie Mae Hightower traded her old house for a new home in Glory on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m., Saturday in the Chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations, 4725 Vermont Avenue, Minister Mattie Sibley eulogist. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Mrs. Hightower as she rest at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday, Noon to 8 p.m. with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty, children, JoAnn (Kenneth) Daniels, Dorothy Woods, Evelyn (Tony) Bryant, Peggy Wright; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019