Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Mae Hightower

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hattie Mae Hightower Obituary
Hattie Mae Hightower FORT WORTH -- Hattie Mae Hightower traded her old house for a new home in Glory on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m., Saturday in the Chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations, 4725 Vermont Avenue, Minister Mattie Sibley eulogist. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Mrs. Hightower as she rest at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday, Noon to 8 p.m. with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty, children, JoAnn (Kenneth) Daniels, Dorothy Woods, Evelyn (Tony) Bryant, Peggy Wright; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.