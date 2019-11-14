|
Hazel Mae Kelley Robinson FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Hazel Mae Kelley Robinson, 96, a Retired Educator, transitioned from time into eternity on Sunday, November 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 522 Missouri Avenue; Pastor Carol Grant Gibson, Eulogist.; You may visit Mrs. Robinson from Noon to 7 p.m., Friday at Tree of Life; The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m.; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. She is reunited in Heaven with her Beloved Husband, Dr. Herman D. Robinson. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: Beloved brother, Deacon Humphrey Kelley, Jr.; nieces, Myrtle Bell (Charles), Sharon Bradley, Anell Wheeler (Gregory), June Johnson (Dr. Johnson); nephews, Douglas Thomas, Lawrence Kelley (Latonya), Clarence Davis, Harold Davis; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019