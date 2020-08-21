Hazel May Arnett ARLINGTON -- Hazel May Arnett passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral: 1 p.m Saturday at North Texas Church of Christ in Northlake. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visit with family one hour prior to service. Hazel was born July 13, in Ringling, Okla. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Curtis Arnett. For a more extensive eulogy about Hazel please visit: https://www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com/obituaries
. SURVIVORS: sons, Bruce Arnett and Mark Arnett and family; and siblings, Donald Austin, Esta Austin, and G.W. Austin.