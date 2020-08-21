1/1
Hazel May Arnett
Hazel May Arnett ARLINGTON -- Hazel May Arnett passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral: 1 p.m Saturday at North Texas Church of Christ in Northlake. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visit with family one hour prior to service. Hazel was born July 13, in Ringling, Okla. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Curtis Arnett. For a more extensive eulogy about Hazel please visit: https://www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com/obituaries. SURVIVORS: sons, Bruce Arnett and Mark Arnett and family; and siblings, Donald Austin, Esta Austin, and G.W. Austin.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 PM
North Texas Church of Christ in Northlake
AUG
22
Funeral
01:00 PM
North Texas Church of Christ in Northlake
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
