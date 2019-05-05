Home

Hazel R. Bransom Obituary
Hazel R. Bransom ARLINGTON--Hazel R. Bransom passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after a short illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service was held Saturday, May 4. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in Hazel's memory to Community Hospice of Texas at www.CHOT.org or to the . SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Polly Hagler; daughters, Patricia Mangrum, Sandra Salo, Angela Bransom, and Phyllis Lane; stepson, D.W. Bransom; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019
