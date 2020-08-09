Hazel Williams FORT WORTH--Hazel Williams passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was 95 years old. FUNERAL: Noon Monday, Aug. 10, at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Hazel retired from Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. in 1993 after 40 years of service. She was also a veteran having served in World War II. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Mable Thompson, Janet Williams Carpenter (William) and Marilyn Williams; twin sister, Mazel Greer; granddaughters, Patrice Matthews (Michael Sr.), Donna Wood (Ray), Shelly Tatum and Camille Black (Gordon); seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.