Hazel Williams
Hazel Williams FORT WORTH--Hazel Williams passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was 95 years old. FUNERAL: Noon Monday, Aug. 10, at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Hazel retired from Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. in 1993 after 40 years of service. She was also a veteran having served in World War II. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Mable Thompson, Janet Williams Carpenter (William) and Marilyn Williams; twin sister, Mazel Greer; granddaughters, Patrice Matthews (Michael Sr.), Donna Wood (Ray), Shelly Tatum and Camille Black (Gordon); seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
