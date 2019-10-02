Home

Heather Foster Hall SAN ANTONIO--Heather Foster Hall, born Jan. 2, 1966, had her homecoming on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Heather was a Christ follower, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Family and Friends are invited to attend Heather's celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 Justin Road (FM407), Double Oak, Texas (next to Flower Mound, Texas). View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
