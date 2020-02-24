Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Azle, TX
Heidi Ann Smith


1960 - 2020
Heidi Ann Smith Obituary
Heidi Ann Smith AZLE--Heidi Ann Smith, 59, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest five days earlier. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Azle. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Heidi was born March 24, 1960, in Fort Worth to the late Arthur and Nanci Carlisle. She lived in Azle for most of her life where she met her high school sweetheart, Marvin, and were married for 40 years. When Heidi was not in her backyard lounging by the lake, she was spending time with her seven grandchildren from sports games to vacations on the beach. Heidi was passionate about her loved ones and was always making sure everyone was happy and taken care of. In her death, she was able to give life to others through organ donation showing what a giving person she truly was. Heidi was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Husband, Marvin Smith; son, Ryan Smith; daughters, Staci Martinez and husband, Sabino, and Lauri Harris and husband, Andy; grandchildren, Gracie Smith, Sean Martinez, Miley Smith, Cali Smith, Mason Martinez, Macy Harris and Max Harris; sister and brother-in-law, Kelli and Bobby Guess; aunt and uncle, Sallie and Rex Sandifer; aunt, Marilyn Stoudt; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2020
