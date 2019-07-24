Heinz Joseph Christian Wichterich BURLESON--Heinz Joseph Christian Wic-hterich, 84, of Burleson, Texas, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at a local hospital. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at First Christian Church of Burleson, 601 SW Johnson Ave., Burleson, Texas, 76028. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check to the Fort Worth Bicycle Association, P.O. Box 131, Aledo, TX 76008. Heinz was born in Koln, Germany, to Heinrich and Maria Christina Fritzen Wichterich on Dec. 27, 1934. Heinz immigrated to the United States at age 16. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1957. He attended TCU and graduated from Arlington State College, now the University of Texas at Arlington, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He worked at LTV Corporation, now Lockheed Martin, for 36 years as an instrumentation engineer. Heinz was active in the Burleson Soccer Association as a coach and referee. He enjoyed playing soccer, hiking and being outdoors. Heinz was a member of the Fort Worth Bicycle Association where he made many lifelong friends through his love of cycling. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Juanice Wallis Wichterich; sons, Christian and his wife, Kathy, of Arlington, Texas, Eric and his wife, Deborah, of Burleson, Texas; grandchildren, Chelsea Paigen and her husband, Josh, Madison, Connor, Garrett, Jake and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Blaize and Charley Jo.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019