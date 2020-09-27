Heinz P. Faber
August 26, 1944 - September 21, 2020
Kerens, Texas - Heinz P. Faber, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Lissa, Poland, during the dictatorship of Adolph Hitler. In 1945, The Red Cross helped the family flee Poland by putting them on a train to Linz, Austria, where they lived in an abandoned house. Many times, when the sirens went off, they had to retreat to the cellar for fear of the bombs. In 1949 they crossed the German border and lived in various refugee camps until they moved to the states in 1955.
Heinz began his career in 1966 at Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Seattle, Washington working on the Reliability team. In 1968, he began a 42-plus year career at Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth as an Avionics and Electrical & Electronics Engineer (EEE). During his long tenure at Bell, he became the expert in the analysis of the effects of lightning strikes on helicopters and served as an Engineering representative for the FAA for many years. After his retirement in 2011, He took a few months off and then opened his own consulting business where he continued to leverage his engineering knowledge and skills.
Heinz was also a member of the IOOF Lodge #148, a Master Mason at Haltom City Lodge #1331, an active member of the Moslah Shrine Directors Unit and a member of the Order of the Jesters Court #38
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Hilda Ashworth, and great-grandson. Landon Willis.
Survived by his loving wife, Elaine; 5 children; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 4 sisters.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 6-8pm at the Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana with the funeral on Thursday, Oct.1, 2020, at 1pm at Faith Lutheran Church in Corsicana.
