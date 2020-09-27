1/1
Heinz P. Faber
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heinz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heinz P. Faber
August 26, 1944 - September 21, 2020
Kerens, Texas - Heinz P. Faber, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Lissa, Poland, during the dictatorship of Adolph Hitler. In 1945, The Red Cross helped the family flee Poland by putting them on a train to Linz, Austria, where they lived in an abandoned house. Many times, when the sirens went off, they had to retreat to the cellar for fear of the bombs. In 1949 they crossed the German border and lived in various refugee camps until they moved to the states in 1955.
Heinz began his career in 1966 at Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Seattle, Washington working on the Reliability team. In 1968, he began a 42-plus year career at Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth as an Avionics and Electrical & Electronics Engineer (EEE). During his long tenure at Bell, he became the expert in the analysis of the effects of lightning strikes on helicopters and served as an Engineering representative for the FAA for many years. After his retirement in 2011, He took a few months off and then opened his own consulting business where he continued to leverage his engineering knowledge and skills.
Heinz was also a member of the IOOF Lodge #148, a Master Mason at Haltom City Lodge #1331, an active member of the Moslah Shrine Directors Unit and a member of the Order of the Jesters Court #38
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Hilda Ashworth, and great-grandson. Landon Willis.
Survived by his loving wife, Elaine; 5 children; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 4 sisters.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 6-8pm at the Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana with the funeral on Thursday, Oct.1, 2020, at 1pm at Faith Lutheran Church in Corsicana.
An online guestbook is available at www.griffin-roughton.com
Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral
01:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home
1530 N 45Th St
Corsicana, TX 75110
(903) 874-4774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved