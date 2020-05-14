Helen Boyer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Boyer FORT WORTH -- Helen Boyer passed away on May 12, 2020 due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis. SERVICE: Saturday, May 16, 2pm in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: Friday, May 15, 2020 6pm to 8pm in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Helen was born to Clyde Germany and Helen Hyman Trammell in 1933, in Orlando, Florida. After two years of college at Florida State University, she joined the US Air Force and entered Officer Candidate School in 1957. There she met her lifelong love, Arlet Boyer. They married after graduation and were commissioned as second lieutenants. They were transferred to James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas, where Arlet went to navigator school and Helen was a Supply Officer. When they decided to start their family, Helen resigned her commission and Arlet went on with several other assignments until his retirement in 1977. Helen later went to the University of Texas at Arlington and became a registered nurse. She spent most of her career at the Student Health Center at Texas Christian University, where she retired in 1998. Helen was a former member of the Trinity Valley Quilters' Guild and the Greater Fort Worth Herb Society. She volunteered at Huguley Hospital for 10 years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Arlet Boyer, daughter Robin Elise Boyer, and brother Clyde G. Trammell, Jr. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Alex of Crowley, Texas, and Andrew of London, England, plus several nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Service
02:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved