Helen Boyer FORT WORTH -- Helen Boyer passed away on May 12, 2020 due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis. SERVICE: Saturday, May 16, 2pm in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: Friday, May 15, 2020 6pm to 8pm in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Helen was born to Clyde Germany and Helen Hyman Trammell in 1933, in Orlando, Florida. After two years of college at Florida State University, she joined the US Air Force and entered Officer Candidate School in 1957. There she met her lifelong love, Arlet Boyer. They married after graduation and were commissioned as second lieutenants. They were transferred to James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas, where Arlet went to navigator school and Helen was a Supply Officer. When they decided to start their family, Helen resigned her commission and Arlet went on with several other assignments until his retirement in 1977. Helen later went to the University of Texas at Arlington and became a registered nurse. She spent most of her career at the Student Health Center at Texas Christian University, where she retired in 1998. Helen was a former member of the Trinity Valley Quilters' Guild and the Greater Fort Worth Herb Society. She volunteered at Huguley Hospital for 10 years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Arlet Boyer, daughter Robin Elise Boyer, and brother Clyde G. Trammell, Jr. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Alex of Crowley, Texas, and Andrew of London, England, plus several nieces and nephews.