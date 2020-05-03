Helen Dean Hilliard
1926 - 2020
Helen Dean Hilliard FORT WORTH--Helen Dean Hilliard, 94, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday in Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Helen was born April 19, 1926, in Rosebud to Gorman and Nora Farrell. She had three sisters and two brothers. Helen served in World War II in the WAC's as an Air Force photographer. She was very proud to have served her country. She married John Henry Hilliard in May 1946. Together they raised three children. Helen was the caregiver of her mother and siblings and loved to tend to her garden and plants. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, John; sons, Richard and John Albert. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Angelique; son, David (Pam); and grandson, Keith Hilliard. The family wishes to thank Sparks Assisted Living in Fort Worth for taking such great care of our Mother for the past two years. She said it felt like HOME.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
