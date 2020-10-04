Helen DupreeMarch 9, 1926 - October 1, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Helen Knox Dupree of Fort Worth passed from this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 94. Helen was born on March 9, 1926 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Willie Dennis and Myrtle Knox and spent her early years in Sterlington, Louisiana. She graduated from Oachita High School and married her childhood sweetheart, Fred Albert Dupree, Jr. They raised two children together, Fred Albert, III and Vivian Layne at their home in Fort Worth. She was the wife of a Marine veteran and the proud mother of an Army veteran.Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. For those unable to join us, we ask your presence with thoughts and prayers.No stranger to hard work, Helen worked with Coburns catering company and International Insurance Company in their cafeterias. She wanted to be sure everyone had something to eat. Helen loved to get involved and committed her life to Christ at an early age and remained an active member of the local church all her life, with current membership at North Fort Worth Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and an adult leader with Rainbow Girls. Over the years her hobbies included working with the Red Cross, square dancing, painting ceramics, cooking and baking, quilting, coin collecting, playing the ukulele, and many other fun activities.Helen was blessed with a long life and was preceded in death by many loved ones.She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Sutherland and husband, Coby of Haslet; granddaughter, Tammy Eck and husband, John and great-grandson, Joseph of Fort Worth; grandson, Scott Sutherland and wife, Lili and great-granddaughter, Kari and great-grandson, Justin of Newark; brother, Dan Knox and wife, Pat of St. Louis, Miss.; sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Juanita Dupree Zoern of Grapevine and many nieces, nephews, and friends.