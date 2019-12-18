Home

Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Helen Harriet Wickes Roe

Helen Harriet Wickes Roe Obituary
Helen Harriet Wickes Roe FORT WORTH--Helen Harriet Wickes Roe, 92, of Fort Worth passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. Helen was born to the late Harry Edward and Helen Wickes on Aug. 11, 1927, in Galveston, Texas. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and son, Mark. SURVIVORS: Helen was adored and is survived by her children, Margie (husband, James Harper), Steve, James, Susan; grandchildren, Andy and Holly Harper, Cooper Little; her brother, Harry Wickes Jr. and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
