Helen Jaye Howard Hinds
1928 - 2020
Helen Jaye Howard Hinds
January 24, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Helen Jaye Howard Hinds, 92, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020.
A family graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.
Memorials: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to The Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Trinity Episcopal Church or the SPCA of Texas.
Helen was born January 24, 1928 in Gulf, Texas, only surviving child of E.J. Howard and Helen Dittert Howard. She grew up on the Texas coast, graduated from Boling High School and then from the University of Texas, Austin in 1949. While there, she joined the Alpha Phi International Fraternity in which she was a life-long member. After graduation from UT, she taught school in Hillsboro, Texas where she met and married Robert O. Hinds in Wharton, TX on December 23, 1949. They subsequently moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1963 where she was a proud resident until her death on November 27, 2020. In Fort Worth, she was active in the Alpha Phi Alums, a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a volunteer for many years with the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History where she was the Information/"Answer Lady" and was able to share her love of history and joy of talking to people. Along with history and the arts, her other interests were her family, travel and animals, including her many rescue dogs, and "The Incredible Dr. Pol" TV show.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Bob Hinds, and survived by their three daughters, Ande, Mari and Jayne, their spouses, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Joan, who will all miss her dearly.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Dear Jayne, Ande, Mari & Respective Family Members,

We are sorry to learn of the passing of your mother, Helen. It must be especially difficult for all of you due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We will always remember your mother as the matriarch of your family, her love for her husband, Bob, and their three loving daughters, and her passion for history and education.

We hope that your mother’s memory will always be remembered by the light she left behind.

With sympathy,
Susan Purcella Gibbons & Family
Oxford, Connecticut


Susan Gibbons
Friend
