Services Moore Funeral Home 1219 North Davis Drive Arlington , TX 76012 (817) 275-2711 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Moore Funeral Home 1219 North Davis Drive Arlington , TX 76012 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Arlington 313 N. Center St. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Helen Maddox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Krebs Maddox

Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen Krebs Maddox ARLINGTON -- Helen Krebs Maddox passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, five weeks before her 105th birthday. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Arlington, 313 N. Center St. A reception will follow after the service. Interment will be with her late husband, John Maddox, in the Maddox plot at the Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus, GA, at a later date. Visitation: 6-8p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts in Helen's name may be made to the Arlington Salvation Army, Arlington YMCA, or First United Methodist Church Arlington. Helen Krebs Maddox was born in Romulus, MI, to Edward Krebs and Vina Wilson Krebs, on July 28, 1914, the day World War I began. Helen was the youngest of three children. They all had to pitch in to keep the family farm going. In 1935, Helen graduated from Michigan State Normal College, with a BS degree in Home Economics and began teaching in Buchanan, MI. She and her older sister, Genevieve, received their master's degree from Columbia University in New York City, NY, by attending summer sessions over 5 years. Helen continued to teach, and later developed a career in real estate. On June 9, 1945, near the close of World War II, Helen met and married the love of her life, John H Maddox. They spent eleven years in Indianapolis before relocating to Arlington for only 6 years. John's company then transferred him to St. Louis, MO until 1967 when it was time to retire. They decided it was Arlington, Texas where they wanted to relocate and embrace it as their home. Helen and John joined the First United Methodist Church in Arlington and became very active members. Helen took part in her community as a charter member of the Arlington Woman's Club and the Republican Women of Arlington. Helen also helped establish the first YMCA and Camp Fire Girls in Arlington. Through the years, she remained active in the Arlington First United Methodist Church, Arlington Salvation Army, Arlington (serving on the Arlington Mansfield Advisory Council until just recently), and her College Sorority Sigma, Sigma, Sigma. In 2002, Helen was awarded the 'Eisenhower Commission Lifetime Dedication and Support to the Republican Party Certificate' signed by Jerry Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Helen was a passionate Republican leader, locally and nationally, her entire life. She became close friends with numerous Republican politicians from local, state and national offices. It was common knowledge that Mrs. Maddox didn't mind calling on these friends if the opportunity presented itself. Helen lived her life to the fullest. She was a "one of a kind" friend to many people and energetically maintained those relationships through the years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Maddox; parents; brother, Dr. William T. Krebs; sister, Genevieve Dougherty; niece, Carolyn M. Krebs; nephew, Dr. William H. Krebs. SURVIVORS: Helen is survived by her nephew, Dr. Charles F. Krebs (Sally), Portland, OR; three great-nieces, Sedda Kreabs Wuller (Greg), Kathy Krebs (Ryan Vaughan), Annie Krebs Boek (Robert), one great nephew, William T. Krebs, II (Colleen McKinnie) four great-great nephews, Rye Wuller, Hoyt Krebs, Trevor and Freddie Boek; four great-great nieces, Megan, Laura, Kyla and Coral Boek. Her family lives on the West Coast in Portland, Oregan and Los Angeles, California. The family would like to thank her doctors; Dr. Don Ingle, Dr. Ben Termini, Dr. Steven Vignale, Dr. John Shroyer who have given her such excellent care through the years and also her caregivers and hospice, who have been such a wonderful support to her. The family is also grateful for her many friends, who have been such an important part of her life, especially, Barbara Nash who has been her steadfast companion and helper through so many years.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries