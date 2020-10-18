Helen Louise Young Crowder

April 8, 1928 - October 7, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Helen Louise Young Crowder passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Services are being held with close family only due to COVID restrictions.

Memorials: May be made and sent to the John Medford Crowder Memorial Scholarship in Ranch Management at TCU, Box 297420, Fort Worth, Texas 76129.

Helen was born April 8, 1928, in Childress, Texas. She grew up and attended schools in Wellington, Texas. Helen married Med Crowder Dec. 14, 1946, in Amarillo. Her university education started at Hardin Simmons University and continued, after her marriage and move to Fort Worth, at Texas Christian University (TCU). She was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA) until her retirement. She was the retired Chief Financial Officer for Texas Crude Oil, Inc., Texas Crude Operator, Inc., and other associated companies for many years.

Helen was an extremely intelligent business woman who was well respected by all who encountered her. She blazed a trail for women in business at a time when women were mainly relegated to clerical positions rather than given professional opportunities. She made it her goal in life to mentor others in business throughout her career.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Med Crowder; brother, Tiffin Young; and her sister, Treva Fike.

Survivors: Brother, Glen Young (Margaret) of Robstown; nieces, Irene Wills (Don) of Fort Worth, Trena Burson (John) of Silverton, Renda Smith of Amarillo, Glenda Powell (Mike) of Banquete, Carla Kreutzer of Robstown and Gay Ward of New Braunfels; nephews, Lance Young of Robstown, Ron Smith of Allen and Benny Crowder of Tulsa, Okla.; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.







