1/1
Helen Louise Young Crowder
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Louise Young Crowder
April 8, 1928 - October 7, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Helen Louise Young Crowder passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Services are being held with close family only due to COVID restrictions.
Memorials: May be made and sent to the John Medford Crowder Memorial Scholarship in Ranch Management at TCU, Box 297420, Fort Worth, Texas 76129.
Helen was born April 8, 1928, in Childress, Texas. She grew up and attended schools in Wellington, Texas. Helen married Med Crowder Dec. 14, 1946, in Amarillo. Her university education started at Hardin Simmons University and continued, after her marriage and move to Fort Worth, at Texas Christian University (TCU). She was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA) until her retirement. She was the retired Chief Financial Officer for Texas Crude Oil, Inc., Texas Crude Operator, Inc., and other associated companies for many years.
Helen was an extremely intelligent business woman who was well respected by all who encountered her. She blazed a trail for women in business at a time when women were mainly relegated to clerical positions rather than given professional opportunities. She made it her goal in life to mentor others in business throughout her career.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Med Crowder; brother, Tiffin Young; and her sister, Treva Fike.
Survivors: Brother, Glen Young (Margaret) of Robstown; nieces, Irene Wills (Don) of Fort Worth, Trena Burson (John) of Silverton, Renda Smith of Amarillo, Glenda Powell (Mike) of Banquete, Carla Kreutzer of Robstown and Gay Ward of New Braunfels; nephews, Lance Young of Robstown, Ron Smith of Allen and Benny Crowder of Tulsa, Okla.; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved