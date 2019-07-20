Home

Foust & Son Funeral Home
523 S MAIN ST
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 481-2525
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Foust & Son Funeral Home
523 S MAIN ST
Grapevine, TX 76051
Helen Mae McCormick Obituary
Hazel Mae McCormick NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--On Thursday, July 18, 2019, the Lord welcomed its newest angel. At the age of 94, Hazel McCormick went to Heaven to join her husband, Morris, and a multitude of family and friends who had gone before her. She was surrounded by her family as she began her journey, and while we will miss her earthly presence and the joy she brought to all whose lives she blessed, we take comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Sunday at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home, 523 S. Main St., Grapevine, Texas, 76051. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 5608 Malvey Ave., Suite 301, Fort Worth, TX, 76107 or your . SURVIVORS: Son, Morris Lee and wife, Linda; four grandsons, their wives and daughters; special niece, Sharon and husband, Delvin; special nephew, Gary and wife, Linda; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 20, 2019
