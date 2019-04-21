Home

Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
Helen Sims
Helen Marie Sims

Helen Marie Sims Obituary
Helen Marie Sims MANSFIELD--Helen Marie Snipes Sims, 93, passed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, to be with her Heavenly Father. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mansfield, with visitation from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Interment: 9:30 a.m. Friday in Restlawn Memorial Park, El Paso. Helen was born Dec. 26, 1925, in Irwin, N.C. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Helen worked at the El Paso Community College as the supervisor of the registrar's office for 22 years. After leaving the community college in El Paso, Helen moved to Mansfield, Texas, to live with her son, Donald, where she resided until her passing. Helen was a loving mother and a person who loved her Lord. Helen was preceded in death by her father, James F. Snipes; her mother, Minnie Dorman Snipes; her brothers, Carlyle Snipes, Paul Snipes; sister, Grace Macrinotis; son, Jerry B. Poole; and daughter, Sandra Faye Sims Jennings. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Donald W. Poole and V. Barry Poole; grandsons, Jerry Poole Jr., Adam Poole, Rick Poole, Bradley W. Poole, V. Barry Poole Jr.; granddaughters, Cinnamon Crandall and Carey M. Poole; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019
