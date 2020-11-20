1/1
Helen Ramirez Comeau McAnally
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Ramirez Comeau McAnally
January 12, 1933 - November 16, 2020
Fort Worth , Texas - Helen Ramirez Comeau McAnally, 87 years old, born on January 12, 1933, in Davidson, Oklahoma, passed peacefully from this life on November 16, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary/Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Comeau; parents, Jose and Sefarina Ramirez; brother, David; sister, Trina Ramirez; nephews, Albert Ramirez and Dustin Rancher; and step-sons, Sky and Banks McAnally.
Helen will be missed by her loving Husband of 52 years, Robert McAnally; brother, Alfonso Ramirez Sr.; nephew, Alfonso Ramirez Jr. and wife, Carmen; nieces, Melissa Thomas, Elise Babbitt and husband, Gerald, Susan Cole and husband, Donald, Yolanda Guidry and husband, Roy; numerous great-nephews and nieces, cousins, and cherished friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral
02:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Although I only met Helen a few times, she was always a gracious and interesting hostess and guest. I know that Robert will miss her greatly as will her other family members. My sincerest condolences to everyone, but especially Robert. My sympathy to all affected by her passing
Lynn
Lynn Belton
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved