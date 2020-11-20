Helen Ramirez Comeau McAnallyJanuary 12, 1933 - November 16, 2020Fort Worth , Texas - Helen Ramirez Comeau McAnally, 87 years old, born on January 12, 1933, in Davidson, Oklahoma, passed peacefully from this life on November 16, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary/Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet Chapel.Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Comeau; parents, Jose and Sefarina Ramirez; brother, David; sister, Trina Ramirez; nephews, Albert Ramirez and Dustin Rancher; and step-sons, Sky and Banks McAnally.Helen will be missed by her loving Husband of 52 years, Robert McAnally; brother, Alfonso Ramirez Sr.; nephew, Alfonso Ramirez Jr. and wife, Carmen; nieces, Melissa Thomas, Elise Babbitt and husband, Gerald, Susan Cole and husband, Donald, Yolanda Guidry and husband, Roy; numerous great-nephews and nieces, cousins, and cherished friends.