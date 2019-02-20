Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Saginaw
Helen Ruby Hoover Obituary
Helen Ruby Hoover FORT WORTH -- Helen Ruby Hoover passed on to be with our heavenly father Sunday night, February 17, 2019. There is a void in our hearts as mom will be greatly missed. SERVICES: will be held at First Baptist Church of Saginaw on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. Helen and Mitch have been long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Saginaw and the Saginaw Lion's Club. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Hoover. SURVIVORS: her children Laray Keys, Cheryl Busby, Butch Hoover, James Hoover, and Alan Hoover, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019
