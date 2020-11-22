Helen Steele

December 14, 1938 - November 18, 2020

Colleyville, Texas - Funeral: Monday, November 23, 1:00 p.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church-3712 Central Dr., Bedford, Texas, Johnny Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow, at Bear Creek Cemetery in Euless. Visitation: Sunday, November 22, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lucas Funeral Home 1321 Precinct Line, Hurst, TX.

Helen was born December 14, 1938, in Arlington, Texas and was a resident of Euless until her family moved to Haltom City. She was a graduate of Birdville High School, where she was salutatorian of her graduating class in 1956. She continued her education at TCJC, TCU and UTA. She was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. Helen married Joe Steele in 1959. They were blessed with 2 children, Sandra and Michael. Helen retired form Southwestern Bell Telephone with over 33 years of service as Area Manager-Network Operations. Helen and her husband Joe enjoyed traveling the world. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon R. Fitch and Liza Morelock Fitch. Left with loving memories are: her husband of 60 years, Joe Steele, daughter, Sandra Oravetz, son-in-law, Clell Oravetz, son, Michael Steele, daughter-in-law Tracy Steele, grandchildren, Steffany Batik and husband Mark, Christopher Oravetz and wife, Melissa, Julie Oravetz, and Joey Steele, step grandchildren, Tyler Ward, Emily Ward, Ashley Ward, great-grandchildren Eleanor Batik , Elijah Batik, Rebecca Oravetz, Emma Oravetz, Jameson Ward, her sister, Kathy Short, brother in laws, Ray Short, Bill Steele and sister-in-law Linda Steele, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.







