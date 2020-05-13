Helen White FORT WORTH--Helen White, 92, of Fort Worth, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. SERVICE: Per the family's wishes, Mrs. White was cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. MEMORIALS: May be made to Meals On Wheels America and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net. Helen Faye Carruth was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Haskell, Texas, to parents, William Jepsey Carruth and Emma Johnnie Johnson Carruth. On April 1, 1946, she married Emory Alvin White in Haskell, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Breckenridge and member of First Baptist Church before moving to Fort Worth to be closer to her family. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five sisters, Dora Holley, Frances Hutchinson, Callie Moore, Nellie Bird, Mattie Abbott; and two brothers, Ocie Carruth and Crawford Carruth. SURVIVORS: Mrs. White is survived by her son, William White and wife, Sherrie; brother-in-law, Noel Abbott; grandchildren, Robert White, Merri Dent, Crystal White; and eight great-grandchildren. MOREHART MORTUARY OF BRECKENRIDGE & ALBANY Breckenridge, 254-559-5421 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.