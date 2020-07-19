1/1
Helene E. Bennett
Helene E. Bennett FORT WORTH--Helene E. Bennett, 77, loving wife and mother, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of a life well lived. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Helene's life will be planned at a later date. MEMORIALS: If you wish to honor her memory, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity. Hers was the North Texas Humane Society. Her greatest loves were her family and animals. Helene was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ray and Helene John; sisters, Peg, Dorothy, Judy; and bother, Charles. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Bennett; daughter, Lara Horner, her husband, Richard, and their son, Hunter, of Bismarck N.D.; and stepdaughter, Anne Oswalt and her husband, John, of Fort Worth.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
