Helene E. Bennett
1943 - 2020
Helene E. Bennett FORT WORTH--Helene E. Bennett, 77, loving wife and mother, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of a life well lived. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Helene's life will be planned at a later date. MEMORIALS: If you wish to honor her memory, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity. Hers was the North Texas Humane Society. Her greatest loves were her family and animals. Helene was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ray and Helene John; sisters, Peg, Dorothy, Judy; and bother, Charles. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Bennett; daughter, Lara Horner, her husband, Richard, and their son, Hunter, of Bismarck N.D.; and stepdaughter, Anne Oswalt and her husband, John, of Fort Worth.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Fort Worth
6455 Hilltop Drive, Suite 105
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
8178385100
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 17, 2020
You will live forever in my heart.
Lara
July 16, 2020
Hello! Lara - So very sorry to hear the sad news of your mom's passing. My heart breaks for you. Hoping you find peace in these sorrowful times. Hugs to you! - Tracey Mutz
Tracey Mutz
July 16, 2020
Helene you were a great, sweet, caring woman to all that you met and it was a real treat to have you as a grandmother. I love you and send you wishes and prayers all the way.
Hunter
July 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss - sending you strength, hugs and kisses during this difficult time and for the future. Dana, Harvey, Lily and Eli Eckoff (Denver, CO) - colleague and friend of Lara at Alcon
Dana Eckoff
July 16, 2020
Dear Helene,
You were the best neighbor and friend and we will miss you dearly. So many of our good memories of Deauville Court are linked to you and Dick. Finally free of pain, may you rest in peace.
Yves and Arlette Quervel
Yves&Arlette Quervel
