Helene E. Bennett FORT WORTH--Helene E. Bennett, 77, loving wife and mother, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of a life well lived. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Helene's life will be planned at a later date. MEMORIALS: If you wish to honor her memory, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity
. Hers was the North Texas Humane Society. Her greatest loves were her family and animals. Helene was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ray and Helene John; sisters, Peg, Dorothy, Judy; and bother, Charles. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Bennett; daughter, Lara Horner, her husband, Richard, and their son, Hunter, of Bismarck N.D.; and stepdaughter, Anne Oswalt and her husband, John, of Fort Worth.