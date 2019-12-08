|
|
Helga Claus Slate FORT WORTH--Helga Slate, 81, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: will be held in Germanton, N.C. Helga Claus was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Mainz, Germany. She graduated Volksschule in Ginsheim, Germany, and received her GED high school certification in 1972 in Norfolk, Va. Her military travels with her husband took her to Lindsey AS, Germany, McConnell AFB, Kansas, Langley AFB, Virginia, AFSouth Post, Naples, Italy, Ramstein AB, Germany, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, and Carswell AFB, Texas. During these travels, she worked as a military switchboard operator, military club cashier, waitress, and retail sales manager. In the military and after retirement, she was active in community service. She supported the Carswell NCO Academy Graduate Association, Lockheed Fort Worth Management Association, and was vice president of the Fort Worth German-American Club. Helga was preceded in death by her father, Wilhelm Claus, and mother, Wilhelmine Grams Claus, both of Trebur, Germany. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband of 58 years, Ron Slate of Fort Worth; son, Richard Michael Slate of Orlando, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Dennis Slate of Germanton, N.C.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019