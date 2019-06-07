Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Henri Etta Kilgore Obituary
Henri Etta Kilgore FORT WORTH -- Henri Etta Proctor Kilgore, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed into the presence of her Lord early in the morning of June 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Agape Baptist Church, 3900 Southwest Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at Laurel Land. Henri Etta was born in Paragould, Ark. on January 3, 1928. After she married the love of her life, Roy L. Kilgore in 1949, they served in various churches throughout Arkansas and Texas, including Gambrell Street Baptist, University Baptist, and became a charter member of Agape Baptist Church. Professionally she worked at TCU for 33 years until she retired at age 85. SURVIVORS: daughters, LynnEtte Kilgore Mayo and Lisa Kilgore Witcher; sons, Roy L. Kilgore and wife, Margaret Kilgore, and Jon P. Kilgore and wife, Dana Kilgore; thirteen grandchildren and spouses; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019
