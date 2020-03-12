Home

Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
Henry Andrew Schudalla Jr. Obituary
Henry Andrew Schudalla, Jr. ARLINGTON -- Henry Andrew Schudalla, Jr. age 78, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 with his family at his side. FUNERAL: 4 p.m., Sat., Mar. 14, Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. prior to service. He was born on July 27, 1941 in Houston, Texas the son of Henry Schudalla, Sr. and Lillian Faye Miller Schudalla. Andy married Linda Gilliland and they celebrated 57 years of marriage together before her passing in 2019. Andy was a 1963 graduate of Texas A&M with his degree in industrial engineering. He worked for many years in sales and operations for several steel foundries. Andy never met a stranger and was devoted to his family. In his spare time, Andy enjoyed golfing, fishing, bird hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; brother, Bobby Schudalla; and sister, Kathy Herzog. SURVIVORS: Andy is survived by his sons, Ron (Nancy) Schudalla, Randy (Kim) Schudalla and Scott (Marlene) Schudalla; ten grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Shirley Schudalla.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2020
