Henry B. Philley
Henry B Philley
November 22, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Henry B Philley, 91, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside service: was 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Acton Cemetery, Lie in State: was 12:00 Noon – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.
Henry is survived by his wife: Velma A. Philley, sisters: Idell Bandy, Betty Burgess, Marilynn Addison, Rozelle Roberts, Ruth Lowrey, and Olena Sargent, daughter-in-law: Lynda Philley, grandchildren: Matthew Philley, Mesha Philley, and Micah Philley, plus stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Lying in State
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
NOV
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Acton Cemetery
