Henry Borbolla Jr.
1930 - 2020
Henry Borbolla, Jr.
December 30, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Henry Borbolla, Jr., passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial: 2 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Cathedral preceded by a Rosary at 1:30 p.m.
He was born in Fort Worth Dec. 30, 1930, to Henry, Sr. & Beatrice Vasquez Borbolla. After graduating from Trimble Technical high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, married the love of his life Ana Maria Zarate, and then graduated from TCU with a business degree. Henry had a successful 38 year career in Program Management at Lockheed Martin where many sought his career advice and counsel. Henry was a devout Catholic and enjoyed leading Boy Scouts, fishing, camping and hunting trips with many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roldan; and sister, Mary Herminia "Minnie" Gonzalez.
Survivors: Wife, Ana; sons, Henry III and wife, Becky, Robert Edward and Roderick Louis and wife, Sylvia; brother, Horace and wife, Margaret; and many nephews, nieces and godchildren.




Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Rosary
01:30 PM
St. Patrick Cathedral
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Patrick Cathedral
To the Borbolla family,
I'm so sorry for the loss of Mr. Borbolla. He's been an extended part of the Flores/Gonzales family before many of us were around. I cannot tell you how many of my grandfather's stories begin with "Compadre and I..." and I've always loved hearing the ones about adventures that they got into when they were kids, though they remained mischievous together for nearly a century, not a bad legacy! Our whole family sends out heartfelt condolences, but I know my Grandpa will really miss Mr. Borbolla tremendously. May his spirit find rest and comfort among the ancestors, and may his memory be a blessing. Love to Mrs. Borbolla and the rest of the family.
-Erica Flores
Erica Flores
Friend
