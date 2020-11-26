To the Borbolla family,

I'm so sorry for the loss of Mr. Borbolla. He's been an extended part of the Flores/Gonzales family before many of us were around. I cannot tell you how many of my grandfather's stories begin with "Compadre and I..." and I've always loved hearing the ones about adventures that they got into when they were kids, though they remained mischievous together for nearly a century, not a bad legacy! Our whole family sends out heartfelt condolences, but I know my Grandpa will really miss Mr. Borbolla tremendously. May his spirit find rest and comfort among the ancestors, and may his memory be a blessing. Love to Mrs. Borbolla and the rest of the family.

-Erica Flores

