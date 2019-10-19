|
Henry Brantlin Angus FORT WORTH--Henry Brantlin Angus, 89, a retired corporate attorney for General Dynamics and Bell Helicopter, family man and U.S. Army veteran, went to be with our Lord Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Hawkins Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations to made to 22 Kill Charity, an organization helping Veterans, www.22kill.com Henry was born Dec. 8, 1929, to Henry Dane Angus and Mary Faust Angus in Memphis, Tenn. He was a very loving and caring person, who cared very much for his family. He enjoyed playing bridge and watching his local favorite sports teams, the Cowboys and Rangers. Henry was a man of precision and well organized in all he did from work to home. He worked hard and cared for his family to provide for them. He was a simple man who enjoyed his time with family and playing tennis with his friends. He was a corporate attorney for Bell Helicopter and General Dynamics, which is where he retired from after decades of work. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Angus. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Dane Angus and wife, Angell, of Lewisville, Texas; his daughter, Lesyln Montgomery and husband, Jonathan Arnold, of Leesburg, Va.; his daughter, Jennifer Angus Miner of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; his son, Will Angus and wife, Kelly, of Haslet; his grandchildren, Ashley Darweesh, Stephen Angus, Lauren Puckette, Chris Montgomery, Tara Vavrik, Hannah Miner, Harrison Miner, Jack Angus, Noah Angus and Luke Angus; his great-grandchildren, Paisley Darweesh, Oakley Darweesh, Sawyer Angus, Beckham Angus, McKinley Puckette and Harrison Puckette; along with a host of family and friends. HAWKINS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2711 Jacksboro Hwy., 682-55-0535 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
