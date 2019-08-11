|
|
Henry Campbell Shaw III FORT WORTH--Henry Campbell Shaw, 63, made his final flight home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Monday, Aug. 12. Visitation an hour prior to service and reception following the burial at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shaw Family Multi-Engine Scholarship at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Direct checks to the Southeastern Foundation, 425 W University Blvd., Durant, OK 74701. Additional arrangements may be made by calling 580-745-2361. He was born April 5, 1956, and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Catherine Shaw; sister, Kathleen Hoover; brother, Fred Sample; and nephew, Kyle Shirley. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Sharon Shaw; sisters, Janice (husband, Harvey) Harper and Anita (husband, Pat) Lyons; nieces, Angela Manes, Becky Shirley, Janet Scoggins, Sarah Hays, Christina Che, and Romi Moreno; and nephews, Jake Harper, Adam Lyons, Eric Lyons, Terry Hoover, John Hoover, Dustin Hays, Andrew Hays, Joseph Miller, Matthew Cottrell, and Joshua Cottrell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019