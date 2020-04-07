|
Henry Delzon "Possum" Elenburg JACKSBORO--Henry Delzon "Possum" Elenburg, 83, went to be with our Lord Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Bridgeport. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro, Texas. Open Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Arrangements by Hawkins Funeral Home, Bridgepoart, www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com. Tony Elenburg will officiate. Pallbearers: Mike Thornton, Wes Karawasek, Gene Bolton, Blake Bowen, Rusty Weirline, Carl Smith, Lane, Gunner, Kane, and Kagen Elenburg. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers ,if so inclined, you may make a donation to the Wise County Animal Shelter in Possum's name. Possum was born Oct. 15, 1936, to Cecil and Iona DeShane Elenburg in Newport, Texas. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Wanda Jean Nichols, on June 14, 1957, in Gainesville, Texas. He was an avid farmer and rancher. Possum worked from an early age in the oilfield service industry for many years until his retirement. Possum loved spending time with his family and friends. Possum was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Sylvia Elenburg; his brother, Wayland Elenburg. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Jean Elenburg of Bridgeport; his sons, Bryan Elenburg and wife, Loretta, of Runaway Bay, Brad Elenburg and Carolyne Willis of Bridgeport, Kirby Elenburg of Runaway Bay; his daughter-in-law, Phyllis Elenburg, his grandchildren, Lorren Tarp and husband, Barry, Lane Elenburg and wife, Misty, Gunter Elenburg and wife, Kendra, Kagen Elenburg and wife, BreAnn, Keili Gornbein and husband, Jake, Kane Elenburg and wife, Allie; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Nell Harris of Mineral Wells; numerous extended family members; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2020