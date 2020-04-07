Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins Funeral Home
1909 9Th St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Elenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Delzon "Possum" Elenburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Delzon "Possum" Elenburg Obituary
Henry Delzon "Possum" Elenburg JACKSBORO--Henry Delzon "Possum" Elenburg, 83, went to be with our Lord Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Bridgeport. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro, Texas. Open Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Arrangements by Hawkins Funeral Home, Bridgepoart, www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com. Tony Elenburg will officiate. Pallbearers: Mike Thornton, Wes Karawasek, Gene Bolton, Blake Bowen, Rusty Weirline, Carl Smith, Lane, Gunner, Kane, and Kagen Elenburg. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers ,if so inclined, you may make a donation to the Wise County Animal Shelter in Possum's name. Possum was born Oct. 15, 1936, to Cecil and Iona DeShane Elenburg in Newport, Texas. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Wanda Jean Nichols, on June 14, 1957, in Gainesville, Texas. He was an avid farmer and rancher. Possum worked from an early age in the oilfield service industry for many years until his retirement. Possum loved spending time with his family and friends. Possum was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Sylvia Elenburg; his brother, Wayland Elenburg. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Jean Elenburg of Bridgeport; his sons, Bryan Elenburg and wife, Loretta, of Runaway Bay, Brad Elenburg and Carolyne Willis of Bridgeport, Kirby Elenburg of Runaway Bay; his daughter-in-law, Phyllis Elenburg, his grandchildren, Lorren Tarp and husband, Barry, Lane Elenburg and wife, Misty, Gunter Elenburg and wife, Kendra, Kagen Elenburg and wife, BreAnn, Keili Gornbein and husband, Jake, Kane Elenburg and wife, Allie; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Nell Harris of Mineral Wells; numerous extended family members; and a host of friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -