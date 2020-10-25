Henry Dillon III
July 18, 1960 - October 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mr. Henry "Hank" Dillon, III passed away at his home surrounded by his family in Fort Worth, TX, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 60. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Donna Dillon, mother June A. Dillon, sons Paul Henry Dillon and his wife April; Jonathan Marshall Dillon; daughter Meghan Renee Dillon; three brothers-in-law, their spouses and children; and numerous other friend and relatives.
