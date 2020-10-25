1/1
Henry "Hank" Dillon III
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Dillon III
July 18, 1960 - October 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mr. Henry "Hank" Dillon, III passed away at his home surrounded by his family in Fort Worth, TX, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 60. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Donna Dillon, mother June A. Dillon, sons Paul Henry Dillon and his wife April; Jonathan Marshall Dillon; daughter Meghan Renee Dillon; three brothers-in-law, their spouses and children; and numerous other friend and relatives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved