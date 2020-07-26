1/1
Henry Edward Justice
1921 - 2020
Henry Edward Justice HURST--Henry Edward Justice, 99, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at North Pointe Baptist Church. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Henry was born April 10, 1921, to Henry Clay Justice and Myrtle Justice in Bonham, Texas, and was one of six children. Henry was a World War II vet. He was married to Fay Katherine Ballard for 71 years, prior to her passing. SURVIVORS: He has living children, Rhonda and Wendell Justice; his grandchildren, Amie and Charles Penrod, Derrick and Teresa Kraft, and Whitney Justice; his great-grandchildren, Dakin and Kindal Grubis, Melana Penrod, Tristan Prater, Josh Crosson, Raven Penrod, Emma Penrod, Bryce Kraft and Chase Kraft; and great-great grandkids, Pilot and Knoxx Grubis, Linus and Logan Penrod.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral
02:00 PM
North Pointe Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
