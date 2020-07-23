Henry Edward Mitchell WATAUGA -- Henry Edward Mitchell passed away at home peacefully, after a very short illness on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Hagansport, Texas. On January 24, 1934. Henry moved to the Fort Worth area in the late 1950's. Henry made his home in Watauga, Texas. The majority of his career was spent working for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, retiring in 1994. Afterwards, He enjoyed making the rounds at garage sales, then selling his treasures at "the store" near Poolville, Texas. His enjoyment came from the deal, and arguing price, on anything was his passion. His love for the babies was known by all. When he entered the room, you could be assured he was going to get his hands on one of the Grandbabies. As we all figured out the bark was always much worse than the bite. He had a big heart, just did not want anyone to know it. We all loved and looked up to him and he will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his youngest daughter Tracie E. Angelly and son-in-law Karl Rabalais. SURVIVORS: His wife of 61 years, Eula Marie Mitchell; children, Beth Rabalais, Clifford Mitchell and wife, Susan, Michael Mitchell and wife, Mary; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was the sixth of seven children. He is survived by one older brother, Floyd Mitchell.