More Obituaries for Henry Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Lee Richardson

Henry Lee Richardson Obituary
Henry Lee Richardson ARLINGTON--Henry "Hank" Lee Richardson, born April 16, 1937 in Little Rock, Ark., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Arlington. SERVICE: 10 a.m. on Hank' s birthday, April 16, 2019, at Fielder Church in Bishop's Chapel, 2011 S Fielder Road, Arlington. Hank served his country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War and Air Force Reserves. He then served his community in Fort Worth, Texas, by being a part of the Fort Worth Police Department for more than 30 years. During his life, Hank loved art and was a talented artist. He enjoyed music and singing in his church choir. and attending Sunday school family at Fielder Church. Hank was a diehard Arkansas Razorbacks fan!! Hank was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Buddy" Richardson. SURVIVORS: Hank is survived by his wife, Sandy Richardson; daughter, Kathy Floyd; son, Stan Richardson; grandchildren, Paul Seidler, John Seidler, Kenneth Richardson, Keith Richardson, Sarah Jane Oliver, Ben Richarson, Abraham Richardson, Whitney Richardson and Barret Floyd. He also has five great-grandchildren, Clarke Richardson, Landon Seidler, Jackson Richardson, Brooke Oliver and Sloan Seidler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
