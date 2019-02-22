|
Henry Lewis, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Henry Lewis, Jr. transition-ed from time to eternity on February 13, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Wake: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019. Both will be held at Walls of Jericho Deliverance Church, 5834 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Visitation: Friday, 12 to 4 p.m. at the Serenity Chapel. Final resting place, Dallas Fort Worth National. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Mother, Sister and 2 Grandsons. SURVIVORS: Lazaundra Clark (Johnny), Trina Meza, Jeanette Wade (Willard), Michelle Fontenot, Michael Lewis; 9 Grandchildren; 4 Great-Grandsons; 2 Sisters; a Brother; and a host of other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019