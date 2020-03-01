|
Henry Ocker Munsch ARLINGTON--Henry Ocker Munsch, 85, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas, 76013. Service: follows at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Wade Family Funeral Home. Burial: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. MEMORIALS: Donations in honor of Henry may be made to the . Henry was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Kaufman, Texas, to Cornelius Aloysius and Helena Sophia Ocker Munsch. Henry served his country for three years in the U.S. Navy and in the U.S. Marine Corps for one year. He worked as an optician for Southwestern Medical Center until his retirement. Henry and Lucia married in October, 1957. Henry was an avid hunter. Henry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, C.A. Munsch II; and a sister, Mary Munsch Smerick. SURVIVORS: His wife, Lucia Clare Merrigan Munsch; sons, Patrick Joseph and wife, Paula Munsch, Henry Ocker Munsch Jr., and Donald Christopher Munsch; daughters, Cheryl Anne Weaver and husband, Alan, and Lisa Michele Saunders; grandchildren, Payton James Weaver, Emily Grace Burris and Kylee Clare Burris; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020