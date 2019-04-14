Henry Scott Horn CLIFTON--Henry Scott Horn, 69, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home in Clifton, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in Crowley Cemetery and attended by family and lifetime friends. MEMORIALS: Gifts in his memory may be given to First Baptist Church of Crowley or a . Scott was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 29, 1949. He joined the First Baptist Church of Crowley as a child and attended the Crowley public schools through ninth grade. He graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth In 1967. He was known as "Scotty" to family and childhood friends, later in life friends called him Henry. After graduation, he entered into the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Pensacola Naval Station. After the military service, he married Susan Nell Clark of Crowley. Scott loved music and was an accomplished guitarist, playing throughout his life. He attended college and worked as a paralegal for Jack Beech Law Office. Scott was in declining health for the last several years and as a disabled veteran he was able to manage his illness through the V.A. Healthcare System with help from caregiver, Jana Muncy. SURVIVORS: Brother, Howard Richard Horn Jr. and wife, Margie; niece, Catherine Lynn Horn-Clegg and husband, John; niece, Diana Bess Horn Irizarry and husband, Javier; cousin, Barbara Nell Horn Hogbom and husband, Lars; and other family members and friends.



