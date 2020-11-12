Henry Wheeler

June 17, 1934 - November 8, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Henry Ernest Wheeler, 86, of Arlington, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Ernest was born in Watson Community, Tarrant County, Texas, to Henry Olen and Annie Mae Lubke Wheeler on June 17, 1934. He graduated from Watson School, Arlington High School, and from Arlington State College with an Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Ernest married his childhood sweetheart, Helen Maxine Shelton, on September 4, 1953. He served in the U.S. Army and Maxine joined him during his tour of duty in post-war Germany. They settled in Arlington and started a family. Ernest worked for Texas Electric Service Company for many years before he and Maxine owned and operated Electrical Distribution Products, Inc., for over twenty years, retiring in 1996. Ernest loved to cook, play "42", design and build all manner of things, and listen to and sing country music. He was a loving and cherished husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maxine; his two daughters, Sherrie and Donna; and nieces and nephews, Larry Jones and wife Deborah, Sandra Strevel, Rhonda Nicks, Caryn Burgess and husband Lou, Kenneth Shelton, Robert Shelton and wife Toni, and sister-in-law, Marie Shelton. Graveside Service: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 pm at P.A. Watson Cemetery. Memorials: P.A. Watson Cemetery and The Salvation Army.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store