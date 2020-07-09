1/1
Herbert Bell Madeley Jr.
1931 - 2020
Herbert Bell Madeley Jr. KELLER--Herbert Bell Madeley Jr., 89, died Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Keller, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Center Point Cemetery in Ladonia, Texas. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, Keller. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Hospice or The Masonic Children's Home. Herbert was born June 1, 1931, in Rogers, Texas, to Thula Ward Madeley and Herbert Bell Madeley Sr. He graduated from high school in Temple, Texas, where he played on the football team. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1953 as a gunner's mate on the USS Salisbury Sound. Afterwards, Herbert obtained his A&E license and became an aircraft mechanic. Over a span of 35 years, he worked for Central Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. His favorite pastime was fishing. He was a member of the First Baptist church in Keller, Texas. He was also a member at the Estelle Masonic Lodge #582 for over 60 years. Herbert was preceded in death by wife, Bernie Jo Apple Madeley; his parents; two sisters, Patsy and Junella. SURVIVORS: Herbert is survived by daughters, Cheryl Vallie-Porter and husband, Leland, of Midland, Debbie Cullum and husband, Jim, of Trophy Club; grandchildren, Billy Vallie, Megan Johnson, Holly Bergstrom, Wes Cullum; eight great-grandchildren; three nephews; one niece; and brother-in-law, Audie Apple. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Center Point Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
