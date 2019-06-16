Home

Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Herbert "Pico" Long Jr.

Herbert "Pico" Long Jr. Obituary
Herbert "Pico" Long Jr. FORT WORTH--Herbert Long Jr., 71, entered rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019 SERVICE: Visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at historic Baker Funeral Home, followed by the celebration of lLife service from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial: Private. Herbert Long Jr. was born Sept. 6, 1947, in Fort Worth to the late Amanda Porter and Herbert Long Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. "Pico" was a cement truck driver, cable company installer and a technology expert. He loved gaming and playing dominoes; he was a blues enthusiast. SURVIVORS: He is cherished in memory by his brother, Michael Long; sister, Sandra Thomas; uncle, David Evans; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Long Dorham (Shannon), Raymond Long, Alfred McLennan; great-nieces and great-nephews, Justice Walker, Cory Williams (Renee) and Ravion Long; special cousins, Tangela Wallace and Joyce Jones; other family members; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
