Herbert Robert Williams HALTOM CITY--Herbert Robert Williams, 72, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Bethesda Community Church in Haltom City. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Haltom City Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association, 5525 Broadway Ave, Haltom City, TX 76117. SURVIVORS: His wife of 31 years, Rita Williams; children, George (Dana) Williams, Dana (George) Coffman and Renee Peacock (Jimmy); grandchildren, Van, Tai, Bailey and Nadaya (Timmothy); and many other beloved family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019