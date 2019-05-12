Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Robert Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert Robert Williams Obituary
Herbert Robert Williams HALTOM CITY--Herbert Robert Williams, 72, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Bethesda Community Church in Haltom City. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Haltom City Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association, 5525 Broadway Ave, Haltom City, TX 76117. SURVIVORS: His wife of 31 years, Rita Williams; children, George (Dana) Williams, Dana (George) Coffman and Renee Peacock (Jimmy); grandchildren, Van, Tai, Bailey and Nadaya (Timmothy); and many other beloved family members.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now