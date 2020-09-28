Herman BoolJune 2, 1921 - September 24, 2020Crowley, Texas - Herman/Hermie Albert Bool, WWII VeteranHerman A. Bool, 99 – a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather - and the last of 12 children - passed away at his home on Thursday, 24 September, with his family at his side.Herman was born 2 June 1921, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Herman and Jessie Jane Bool, and was raised on a farm. He had to quit school to help on the farm, but later in life finished and earned his degree. He served in WWII from 1942-1946, as a radio operator for 4 years in the northern Burma Air Task Force using mostly Morse code (remembering every letter until his passing) and some Voice. He sat behind the pilot and helped guide transport planes from India over the hump (Huge Himalaya Mountains) and into China, "in which we had 3 airfields."When he was around 14, Hermie worked for the WPA – the Works Progress Administration, as his dad got permission to send Hermie in his place, since he had to work the farm and raise 12 kids. Dad said he worked with some really old men but later realized they were in their 30's.From 1946-1964, Herman worked for Western Electric and also owned a car lot and sold cars and trucks to the Western Electric employees. He married Doris Thomas, in 1947 (until 1973), and had 6 children – in which we all had nicknames. He was an excellent provider, a very hard worker, and always made time for fun with the kids - building a go-kart track, a horse barn, baseball diamond, huge white bridge over a creek between our backyard and 10 acres, and added on 4 units by himself. Dad also made huge, towering signs – PONYLANE and PLAYLAND, and we would give our motel guests free horse and go-kart rides – never having complaints or injuries. In Nebraska, we and our guests would swim in our pools in the summer and ice skate in the winter.In 1977, Herman married Sue Goad and was with her until she was hospitalized with Alzheimer's and sadly passed away.Herman was an apartment and motel owner from 1950 -1966 in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, and from 1966-1975, in Big Spring and Fort Worth – owning the South Loop and the Continental Inn. In his later years – Herman managed motels and apartments until 1999. Although retired, he continued to work until he was 87 – painting parking space lines in apartments in the hot Texas sun.He was a gentle soul with a heart of gold and a very calming and content demeanor who never met a stranger – never judging anyone - leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. He often said "people are what's important in life," and fiercely lived by that motto. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it (or didn't). When dining out, he would ask the waiter if anyone is having a birthday today, as he would rather play his harmonica for them than eat. He loved people, telling jokes and putting smiles on the faces of others is what he lived for. There is a vacancy in our home which never can be filled, but he will live in our hearts forever. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Herman was preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings, 2 wives, sons David Paul Bool and Brad Bool; daughter, Cindi Taylor, and great-grandson, Austin Kade Doty.Survivors: Daughters, Cheri Minor and Cammy Bool; son, William (Billy) Bool, Granddaughters Brandi Doty and Kimmie Montes (Raul); Grandsons Adam Minor and Christopher Bingham (Teresa); Great-granddaughters, Shianne Doty and Jessica Halbert (Joey); Great-grandsons, Jacob Doty and Matthew Ballard (Kristina); Great-great granddaughters, Bailey, Kenzie, and Harper Ballard, and Madison and Kamber Halbert; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.Graveside Service: 2:00 PM Wednesday, 30 September 2020Laurel Land – Crowley Road, Fort Worth, TX