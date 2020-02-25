Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Reyenga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga Obituary
Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga RICHLAND HILLS--Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga, 92, of Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: with military honors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shannonrufesnow.com for the Reyenga family. Herman Gerald, "Dutch," was born in Emmet, Ark., Sept. 10, 1927. Dutch was truly a legend in his own right. He spent his life in aviation and made contributions to aeronautics that were unparalleled by any one man. From a farm in Arkansas to the regional director of the FAA, Dutch was an amazing example of the strength that can be found through sheer will and determination. His family and many friends throughout his years are blessed to have had him front and center in their lives for 92 years and are blessed beyond measure with the rich purpose of understanding he instilled in us all. May Jesus receive him now. SURVIVORS: Mr. Reyenga is survived by his loving wife, Bettye, of 70 years; daughter, Martha Mann and husband, Claude; son, Steven Reyenga and wife, Ruth Ann; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -