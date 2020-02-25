|
Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga RICHLAND HILLS--Herman Gerald "Dutch" Reyenga, 92, of Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: with military honors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shannonrufesnow.com for the Reyenga family. Herman Gerald, "Dutch," was born in Emmet, Ark., Sept. 10, 1927. Dutch was truly a legend in his own right. He spent his life in aviation and made contributions to aeronautics that were unparalleled by any one man. From a farm in Arkansas to the regional director of the FAA, Dutch was an amazing example of the strength that can be found through sheer will and determination. His family and many friends throughout his years are blessed to have had him front and center in their lives for 92 years and are blessed beyond measure with the rich purpose of understanding he instilled in us all. May Jesus receive him now. SURVIVORS: Mr. Reyenga is survived by his loving wife, Bettye, of 70 years; daughter, Martha Mann and husband, Claude; son, Steven Reyenga and wife, Ruth Ann; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020