1/1
Herman Lee Proctor Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Lee Proctor Sr. FORT WORTH--Herman Lee Proctor Sr. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the age of 91. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Christ Centered Baptist Church, 5200 David Strickland Road. Burial: Cedar Hill. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Sons, Herman Proctor Jr. (Harriet), Thomas Proctor (Helen) and Walter Proctor (Janice); nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved