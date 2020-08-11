Herman Lee Proctor Sr. FORT WORTH--Herman Lee Proctor Sr. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the age of 91. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Christ Centered Baptist Church, 5200 David Strickland Road. Burial: Cedar Hill. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Sons, Herman Proctor Jr. (Harriet), Thomas Proctor (Helen) and Walter Proctor (Janice); nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.